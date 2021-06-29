Rs 50,000-cr loan guarantee for health not enough in non-metros: Industry

The Rs 50,000-crore loan guarantee scheme announced by the government on Monday is not enough to trigger health sector investments in non-metro cities even though it would help smaller players bridge the gap in building facilities in tier II and III towns, experts have said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithar­aman said the government would provide 75 per cent coverage for new projects and 50 per cent for those in expansion mode in the non-metros. A maximum loan of up to Rs 100 crore would be given for up to three years at the interest rate capped at 7.95 per cent. “The scheme could ...