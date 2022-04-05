JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM Modi to address BJP workers, legislators on party's foundation day
Business Standard

'4,055 PSA plants commissioned to enhance medical oxygen output capacity'

As on April 4, as many as 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders and 1,13,858 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to states and Union Territories

Topics
Oxygen

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Oxygen concentrator
Photo: PTI

A total of 4,055 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been commissioned in the country, including those under PM-CARES, to enhance the capacity of medical oxygen production and supply at the facility level, the government said on Tuesday.

As on April 4, as many as 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders and 1,13,858 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to states and Union Territories, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said in Rajya Sabha.

"As on 4th April 2022, 4,055 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been commissioned in the country. This includes PSA plants under PM-CARES, PSUs of various central ministries, and other sources to enhance capacity of medical oxygen production and supply at the facility level.

"As on 4th April, 2022, 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders and 1,13,858 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to states/UTs," she said in a written response.

Under ECRP Phase II, funds for installation of 884 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks with 1,170 Medical Gas Pipeline Systems (MGPS) have also been provided to states, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 05 2022. 21:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.