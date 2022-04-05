S Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Ahead of the '2+2' dialogue, External Affairs Minister on Tuesday spoke to US Secretary of State and discussed the latest developments in Ukraine.

In the telephonic talks, Jaishankar and Blinken also deliberated on bilateral ties.

"Spoke to @SecBlinken ahead of our 2+2 consultations. Discussed bilateral issues and latest developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar tweeted.

The next edition of India-US '2+2' foreign and defence ministerial talks is scheduled in Washington on April 11.

However, there is no official announcement on the talks yet.

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are set to travel to Washington to hold talks with their American counterparts.

