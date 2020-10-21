4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang distrcit

An measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Changlang district of on Wednesday.

As per the Centre for Seismology (NCS), the hit Changlang at 1.25 am on Wednesday.

" of Magnitude 4.2, Occurred on October 21, 2020, 01:25:42 IST, Lat: 27.43 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 35km SSW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS' tweet read.

Further details are awaited.

