4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang distrcit

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Changlang at 1.25 am on Wednesday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2, Occurred on October 21, 2020, 01:25:42 IST, Lat: 27.43 & Long: 96.56, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 35km SSW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh," the NCS' tweet read.
Further details are awaited.
