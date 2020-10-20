J&K: Person's father or mother must have PR for domicile certificate

-
TheJammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said a person whose either father or mother possesses the erstwhile permanent resident certificate is eligible to get a domicile certificate.
"It has come to the notice of the government that the competent authorities reject the applications on certain occasions citing ground that the children of persons possessing the permanent resident certificates need to attach the PRC of both the parents to obtain their domicile certificates," according to an official document
The administration clarified that the rules provided that even children who have a permanent resident certificate of only one parent -- either mother or father -- were also eligible to get a domicile certificate.
The union territory administration directed authorities concerned to strictly follow the rules, including the clarification issued on Tuesday, while issuing domicile certificates.
