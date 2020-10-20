JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Legal violations can't be condoned under pretext of human rights : India
Business Standard

J&K: Person's father or mother must have PR for domicile certificate

TheJ ammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said a person whose either father or mother possesses the erstwhile permanent resident certificate is eligible to get a domicile certificate

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, Jammu, Article 370

TheJammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said a person whose either father or mother possesses the erstwhile permanent resident certificate is eligible to get a domicile certificate.

"It has come to the notice of the government that the competent authorities reject the applications on certain occasions citing ground that the children of persons possessing the permanent resident certificates need to attach the PRC of both the parents to obtain their domicile certificates," according to an official document

The administration clarified that the rules provided that even children who have a permanent resident certificate of only one parent -- either mother or father -- were also eligible to get a domicile certificate.

The union territory administration directed authorities concerned to strictly follow the rules, including the clarification issued on Tuesday, while issuing domicile certificates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 20 2020. 23:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.