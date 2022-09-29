4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

-
-
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded 150 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology said on Wednesday.
The earthquake occurred at 5:43 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, occurred on September 28, 2022, 17:43:36 IST, Lat: 14.61 & Long: 93.11, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 150km N of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," National Center for Seismology said.
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 07:45 IST
