JUST IN
ASI finds Buddhist remains in Bandhavgarh, inscriptions bearing 'Mathura'
Karnataka will soon be on international tourism map: CM Basavaraj Bommai
Over 500 electricity theft cases settled during special Lok Adalat in Delhi
Rights group APDR demands release of leaders, withdrawal of ban on PFI
Veteran Congress leader Jayanti Patnaik passes away at 90 in Bhubaneswar
ED gets 8 days custody of liquor bizman Mahendru in money laundering case
Twin towers: Noida Authority asks officials to clear debris by Nov 28
Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for central govt employees to 38%
WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, Arpita's judicial custody extended to Oct 31
R Venkataramani next Attorney General of India, to succeed K K Venugopal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
ASI finds remains of Buddhist caves, temples in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve
World Window India's ex-president arrested for misappropriating Rs 30 crore
Business Standard

Allahabad HC extends stay on survey at site in Gyanvapi case till Oct 31

The Allahabad High Court extended the stay till October 31 on a court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex

Topics
Allahabad High Court | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Prayagraj 

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)
File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday extended the stay till October 31 on a Varanasi court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey at the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque complex and further proceedings in this case.

Justice Prakash Padia, after hearing the parties concerned, fixed October 18 as the next date of hearing in the case.

On August 30, the high court had extended the interim stay till September 30 on the Varanasi court's order dated April 8, 2021.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee of Varanasi, had filed a petition challenging the maintainability of an original suit filed in 1991 in the Varanasi district court.

The original suit sought restoration of the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple at the site where the Gyanvapi Mosque currently stands. The petitioners claimed in the suit that the mosque is a part of the temple.

On September 12, Justice Padia also directed the director general, ASI, to file his personal affidavit in the case within 10 days as the counter affidavit filed by ASI was very sketchy and the matter was of national importance.

Pursuant to the order dated September 12, an affidavit was filed by Abinash Mohanty, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI Varanasi, along with an application for exemption as the director general was unfit and not in position to file his personal affidavit.

However, the court observed, "Since the matter is of national importance and fact that the suit is pending before the trial court since 1991, this court hopes and trusts that the the Director General, ASI, New Delhi will comply with the order dated September 12, 2022, in its letter and spirit on or before the next date fixed in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Allahabad High Court

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 07:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.