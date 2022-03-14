4 dead, 15 injured as fire breaks out in Jammu building, rescue op underway

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Gulab: Naval ships, aircraft on standby for rescue operations
BJP credits PM Modi with Ukraine rescue efforts; slams Opposition
Russian shelling in Kharkiv kills 4 people, say Ukraine authorities
Massive fire erupts at South Africa's Parliament building in Cape Town
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
-
Four people, including a child, were killed and 15 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a building here on Monday, police said.
The death toll may increase further as the rescue operation is still underway, officials said.
The fire broke out in the evening in a scrap shop on the ground floor of the building in Residency Road area apparently due to a short circuit. Soon the flames engulfed the entire building and some of the LPG cylinders kept inside exploded, said Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli.
He said three people, including a child, were charred to death in the incident and 15 others were rescued and rushed to the hospital.
Another body was recovered later. Residents of the building were mostly workers from Assam, the officials said.
A spokesperson of the Fire and Emergency Services Department said they received a call about the fire around 6.10 pm and immediately rushed fire tenders to the spot.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh also rushed to the scene to supervise the firefighting and rescue operation.
"Over a dozen families were living in the building. The fire spread very fast, many of the residents could not escape immediately," said a building resident Anwar Hussain.
Another survivor, Yasmeena Khatoon, said the building residents lost everything in the fire.
"We could not retrieve anything and tried to flee the raging fire," she said, adding that many of her relatives are either injured or missing after the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU