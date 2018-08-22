4 killed, 16 injured in a fire at Crystal Tower in Mumbai's Parel

-
At least four persons were killed and 16 others injured on Wednesday when a massive fire ripped through a highrise building in Mumbai's Parel, officials said.
The fire erupted on the 12th floor of 17-storeyed Crystal Tower building located in Parel. The fire quickly spread to the other upper floors equipmentt flats.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 12 fire tenders, a snorkel and other advanced equipements to combat the blaze.
The firemen managed to rescue another 20 persons stranded in the smoke-spewing residential building with several families living there.
