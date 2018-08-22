JUST IN
4 killed, 16 injured in a fire at Crystal Tower in Mumbai's Parel

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 12 fire tenders, a snorkel and other advanced equipements to combat the blaze

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Four persons died in the fire accident that broke out in Crystal Tower in Parel area
Four persons died in the fire accident that broke out in Crystal Tower in Parel area (Photo: ANI)

At least four persons were killed and 16 others injured on Wednesday when a massive fire ripped through a highrise building in Mumbai's Parel, officials said.

The fire erupted on the 12th floor of 17-storeyed Crystal Tower building located in Parel. The fire quickly spread to the other upper floors equipmentt flats.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed 12 fire tenders, a snorkel and other advanced equipements to combat the blaze.

The firemen managed to rescue another 20 persons stranded in the smoke-spewing residential building with several families living there.
First Published: Wed, August 22 2018. 12:28 IST

