4 terrorists killed in J&K encounters, 16 youths return to families: Police

Four militant commanders were killed recently and 16 youths were brought back from militant ranks to rejoin their families, the J&K Police chief said on Thursday.

Addressing the media in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "Encounters during the last few days were major successes for the security forces and this will bring relief in the lives of the local people."

"In Kreeri (Baramulla), top commander Sajad Haider and his Pakistani associate Usman were killed together with another local militant Naseer who was killed yesterday in Handwara."

"Naseer trained in Pakistan and was a dangerous militant. He was involved in the killings of many security personnel including some personnel. During the last 4 days, three encounters took place across Kashmir. And in those encounters, four militants of 'A' and 'A plus' category were killed. Those four militants were top commanders and were in the list of top 10 to 20 militants across Kashmir," Singh said.

"Sajad Haider had recruited local youths for militancy in large numbers. In the past few days, security forces have arrested some youths who were on the path to join militancy. Militants like those killed in recent encounters were involved in recruiting these youths."

"This year we have brought back 16 youths who had joined militancy and have returned them to their families," he said.