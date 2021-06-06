40,000 inoculated in a single day, location in Hyderabad

-
: A mega vaccination drive to
inoculate 40,000 people in a single day was taken up at Hitex here on Sunday.
The drive was carried out jointly by the Cyberabad police, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Medicover Hospitals, an official release from the police said.
A group of1,650 nurses, doctors, administration staff, police personnel and volunteers working for seven days were involved in putting up the drive, Hari Krishna, executive director, Medicover Group of Hospitals, said.
As many as 300 vaccination centres were set up in three huge hangars of the Hitex.
One hall was exclusively reserved for senior citizens.
"We arranged a 5-bed emergency facility in case of any exigencies. We have kept 10 ambulances ready to transport patients to the hospitals in emergency cases," Krishna said.
"As many as 300 administrative staff of Medicover and 150 volunteers from SCSC facilitated the smooth management of vaccinating the biggest number of people on the globe in a single day in a single venue, he said.
The entire drive was queue-less, paperless, touch-less, cashless and contactless and was appreciated by the people, the release said.
The people could get the jab in just five minutes without waiting in long queues due to the process of pre- registration, pre-online payment, according to the release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
