Delhi records 381 Covid cases, 34 deaths in a day; positivity rate 0.5 pc

The national capital reported 381 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 15, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.5 per cent, according health department data on Sunday.
Also, 34 more people have succumbed to the disease in a day, the lowest in around two months. These new fatalities pushed the death toll here to 24,591.
On Saturday, the city had recorded 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, Delhi had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced various relaxations on Saturday, allowing Delhi Metro trains to operate with 50 per cent capacity and shops in markets and malls to reopen on odd-even basis from June 7 as he asserted that the city's economy needs to be revived in view of improving COVID-19 situation.
The government also allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, implying that liquor vends will reopen from Monday when all the new relaxations will come into force in the national capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
