Tika Utsav: Bihar ramps up efforts to vaccinate people against Covid-19

As 'Tika Utsav' was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intensify the fight against COVID-19, Bihar has ramped up its efforts to increase inoculation and the state authorities have urged people to get themselves vaccinated during the four-day programme.

A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival is organised in the country from today to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people against the amid a worrying surge in cases.

"On the birthdays of two great personalities: Jyotirao Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun this vaccination drive against During this festival, a larger number of people will be vaccinated, especially the underprivileged," Santosh Kumar from Gardiner Road Hospital, Patna said.

"In order to maintain social distancing, we have created three different vaccination booths within the hospital along with proper water facilities and sitting areas for the people," he added,

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said: "We are going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things - assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 26,631 active cases in the national capital.In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 1.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases have been reported in the country.

