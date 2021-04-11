Tika Utsav: Bihar ramps up efforts to vaccinate people against Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
PM Narendra Modi to address 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival today
'Tika Utsav' beginning of second big war on coronavirus, says PM Modi
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Tuesday
-
As 'Tika Utsav' was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intensify the fight against COVID-19, Bihar has ramped up its efforts to increase inoculation and the state authorities have urged people to get themselves vaccinated during the four-day programme.
A 'Tika Utsav' or vaccine festival is organised in the country from today to inoculate a maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a worrying surge in cases.
"On the birthdays of two great personalities: Jyotirao Phule and Dr BR Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun this vaccination drive against coronavirus. During this festival, a larger number of people will be vaccinated, especially the underprivileged," Santosh Kumar from Gardiner Road Hospital, Patna said.
"In order to maintain social distancing, we have created three different vaccination booths within the hospital along with proper water facilities and sitting areas for the people," he added,
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said: "We are going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by four things - assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in the area."According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi has 26,631 active cases in the national capital.In the highest single-day spike, India reported more than 1.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the fifth consecutive day when more than one lakh cases have been reported in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU