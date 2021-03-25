40-beds hospital opened at Tikri to provide health services to farmers

-
ALSO READ
Drone cameras deployed at Tikri to monitor situation amid 'chakka jam'
Several border points in Delhi remain closed as farmers' protest continues
Farmers' protest: Security beefed up at Chilla border between Delhi-Noida
Farmers' protest enters day 12; Singhu border, NH 44 closed for traffic
Protesting farmers sit-in at Noida-Delhi border, blocking key route
-
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has on Wednesday established a 40-bed hospital at Tikri border for the farmers who are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for several months.
In an official statement, the national in-charge of INLD, Arjun Chautala said: "The government wanted to deprive the farmers of health facilities so that the farm movement could be hampered. So our party decided to provide healthcare service at the maximum level."
"We decided to establish a medical camp at Tikri border in which a temporary hospital carrying 40 beds has been established to look after the health of the agitating farmers. The hospital has three wards - two general and one ward for woman," Chautala added.
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU