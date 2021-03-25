J-K Security Committee discusses cyber crimes, currency management

-
Principal Secretary Home Department of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday chaired the 30th Union Territory Level Security Committee (UTLSC) meeting, to discuss the need to detect fake currency notes and to create awareness among the people about the digital-based cash transfer while also cautioning about crimes related to cybercrimes and online frauds.
Kabra said, "There should be focus to take urgent measures to move towards digitalization or digital-based cash transfer."
"There is a need to transfer this information to the general public for their awareness," the principal secretary said.
Regional Director of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Kamal P Patnaik was also present at the meeting.
Inspector-General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh during the meeting highlighted that high cash in circulation needs to be researched and a specific action plan is required to be prepared at par with that of other states in the country.
Kabra further said that since the last State Level Security Committee meeting, certain new agencies have been established to tackle the crimes related to cybercrimes and online frauds.
"With regards to enhancing the availability of security officials for guarding the movement of treasure, he informed the forum that the Government is in the process of issuing licenses under the updated Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act, 2005 which may allow security agencies to have better security personnel," he added.
While speaking at the meeting, he also stressed issues related to thefts at ATMs and stressed the urgent need to upgrade ATM e-surveillance mechanism.
He advised banks to have sound internal security mechanisms with real-time detection and reporting of malfunctioning of electronic gadgets installed at bank branches and ATMs in addition to the other security arrangements.
"There is a need to deliberate on App-based payments frauds with legal experts and proper training programs are required to be conducted for the police officers," Singh said.
Chief Security Officer of RBI Jammu Mahendra Singh Rawat, DGM of RBI Shekhar Chaudhary and other senior government officials were present at the meeting.
