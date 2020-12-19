439 fresh Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths in Punjab; state tally rises to 162,705

Twenty more people died from in on Saturday as 439 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 1,62,705, a medical bulletin said.

So far, 5,189 people have succumbed to the infection in There are 5,837 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 63 new cases, Mohali 60 and Hoshiarpur 51, it said.

A total of 560 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,51,679, the bulletin said.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator while 93 are on oxygen support, it added.

A total of 36,59,116 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)