Kerala govt warns of surge in coronavirus cases following local body polls

-
ALSO READ
Impossible to wipe off Covid spread through lockdown, says Satyendra Jain
Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept
Kerala Covid-19 tally inches towards 100,000-mark; reports 3,349 new cases
India doing better than many developed nations against Covid: Harsh Vardhan
Kerala registers 7,201 fresh coronavirus cases; 28 more fatalities
-
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases, days after the local body elections in the state, and asked people to be 'extremelycareful' for the next few weeks. The Health Minister also advised the public to self- quarantine and remain patient until a vaccine for the pandemic is made available.
"It's not time yet to go shopping with kids or to entertain huge gatherings for weddings and festivities. We need to remain patient until a vaccine is available. So until then, the political parties, families and individuals should ensure that such gatherings are avoided and the health protocol is adhered to," Shailaja said during a Facebook live event.
Citing expert opinion that COVID-19 cases may increase after the elections, she asked people to get themselves tested in case of any symptoms.
"Experts opine that an increase in cases can be seen after the elections. We need to be extremelycareful for the next two weeks. People should not think that elections are over and the COVID-19 has gone. Even though the government has lifted the restrictions, people should restrain themselves and follow the COVID-19 health protocol," she said.
The three-phase polling was held in a total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self governing bodies--including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats and 87 municipalities on December 8, 10 and 14.
The entire election procedure was in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, masks, sanitising and social distancing norms were made mandatory at all polling stations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU