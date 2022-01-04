5,500 new Covid cases reported in Delhi; weekend curfew not lockdown: Jain

-
ALSO READ
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
India's Omicron Covid count crosses 100; avoid mass gatherings, says Centre
Delta strain overtakes Alpha variant to become dominant variant in US
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
-
Nearly 5,500 fresh cases of Covid have been reported in Delhi on Tuesday with a positivity rate of about 8.5 per cent, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said while asserting that the weekend curfew imposed in the city should not be treated as a lockdown.
Interacting with reporters, he said experts have been saying that the spike in Covid cases in Delhi should be considered largely due to the Omicron variant.
On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,099 cases with a positivity rate of 6.46 per cent, and one death was recorded due to Covid, Jain said.
Cases have risen, and nearly 5,500 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 8.5 per cent have been reported, which will reflect in today's bulletin, he told reporters.
Asked about the new restrictions, Jain said weekend curfew was being imposed in view of rising Covid cases, and it should not be considered as a lockdown.
Weekend curfew has been imposed as not much activity happens in that two-day period, and there is no need to be panicked, the minister said.
Also, Covid-induced restrictions are being imposed with due sensitivity about the situation of labourers, Jain said in response to a question.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU