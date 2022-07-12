50 IEDs seized in Bihar's Maoist-affected Aurangabad in joint operation

In a joint operation in Bihar's Maoist-affected Aurangabad, the CRPF's Cobra Battalion, the STF, and the district police on Monday seized 50 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and other equipment, police said.

Aurangabad's Superintendent of Police, Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the joint operation was carried out on Ajnawa mountain range located on the district's border with Gaya.

Besides 50 IEDs, installed in cans, over two dozen gelatin rods, electric wires, batteries, pipes and other equipments used in the manufacturing of bombs were recovered.

"We had received an input about the number of in the mountain range. Accordingly, the joint team of Cobra Battalion, STF, and district police initiated a search operation. During the search operation, we have recovered a huge cache of and other equipment. The search operation is continuing in the area," Mishra said.

"We are committed to eliminate from the state. Seizure of such a huge amount of explosives will break the backbone of the Maoist gang active in the region," he added.

--IANS

