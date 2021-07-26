6 Assam cops killed, 50 hurt as violence at border with Mizoram intensifies

At least six personnel of the Police were killed in firing by miscreants from neighbouring on Monday as violence escalated along the inter-state border in the Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A senior Police officer, who is still inside the forest amid continuous firing from across the border, told PTI that at least 50 personnel, including Cachar Superintendent of Police Nimbalkar Vaibhav Chandrakant, were injured in firing and stone-pelting.

"I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam- border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Sarma tweeted.

The senior police officer said miscreants from across the border suddenly started firing when civil officials of both sides were holding a dialogue to sort out the differences.

"I immediately cannot say how many people have been injured, but my guess is at least 50 personnel. Our SP was also injured in the firing and a bullet hit his leg," the officer said over the phone.

The IPS officer spoke to PTI while he was hiding inside a forest and firing could be heard in the background.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to the chief ministers of and over the ongoing border row between the two states and asked them to ensure peaceful resolution of the dispute, sources said.

During his separate telephonic conversations with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga, Shah asked them to maintain peace along the inter-state border where tension prevails, the sources said.

The home minister asked the chief ministers to resolve the border issue mutually.

Both chief ministers have assured the home minister that the needful will be done to ensure peace and resolve the border issue amicably.

Police forces from both states are expected to return from the disputed site, the sources said.

A tense situation prevailed along the disputed Assam-Mizoram border following clashes while chief ministers of the two states were locked in a war of words on Twitter on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)