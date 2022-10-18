JUST IN
Govt on denial mode on Global Hunger Index ranking: P Chidambaram
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Andhra Pradesh
Centre disbands MDMA formed to probe Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Multiple NIA raids to dismantle nexus between terrorists and drug smugglers
Pakistan drone shot by BSF at Punjab border; third incident in 4 days
12th edition of Defence Expo to begin in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today
Top Headlines: Diesel car cost likely to rise, recession in 2023, and more
Many times UP cops arrest innocent, claims top Uttarakhand officer
India can help Afghan people in difficult times, says S Jaishankar
Popular Front of India's activist arrested in UP's Mau by ATS squad, police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Govt on denial mode on Global Hunger Index ranking: P Chidambaram
Air quality in national capital remains poor, no improvement likely
Business Standard

6 killed, 15 injured after bus rams into trailer near Gujarat's Vadodara

Six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara in the wee hours of Tuesday

Topics
road accident | Vadodara | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Vadodara 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 am when the luxury bus was going towards Surat from Rajasthan, they said.

It hit the trailer from behind while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway, an official from Panigate police station said.

As many as six passengers were killed and around 15 others injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

"Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," he said.

The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on road accident

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 11:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.