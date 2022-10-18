JUST IN
Pakistan drone shot by BSF at Punjab border; third incident in 4 days
12th edition of Defence Expo to begin in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today
Top Headlines: Diesel car cost likely to rise, recession in 2023, and more
Many times UP cops arrest innocent, claims top Uttarakhand officer
India can help Afghan people in difficult times, says S Jaishankar
Popular Front of India's activist arrested in UP's Mau by ATS squad, police
PM Modi to review work progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex today
Ordinance on SC/ST reservation quota hike soon: Karnataka Minister
Bowbazar residents hit by metro fiasco need to claim compensation in a week
DefExpo 22 will be first-ever edition exclusively for Indian firms: Rajnath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
LIVE news: UN secy gen Guterres in India; to pay tributes to 26/11 victims
Business Standard

Multiple NIA raids to dismantle nexus between terrorists and drug smugglers

NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers

Topics
National Investigation Agency NIA | Delhi-NCR | terrorists

ANI  General News 

raid

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR region to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters, drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad.

Earlier on October 14, the NIA had conducted searches at multiple locations including the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a drone delivery case.

According to the NIA, no detentions in the matter have been made so far.

In the past nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones into Indian territory from neighboring Pakistan, raising major concerns in terms of internal security in the country.

The central government recently shared the input from the security forces deployed at the India-Pakistan border to maintain such illegal attempts from the Pakistan side.

Earlier on Monday, the Border Security Forces shot down a drone that entered India in Punjab's Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side on the International Border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Investigation Agency NIA

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.