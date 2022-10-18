JUST IN
Less than 1% of illegal money gets recovered by agencies: Interpol
Stubble burning: Bio-decomposer to be sprayed in Delhi fields from today
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Andhra Pradesh

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh as he reached Halaharvi under Aluru constituency from neighbouring Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Kurnool (AP) 

: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as he reached Halaharvi under Aluru constituency from neighbouring Karnataka.

Rahul continued his foot march from the Hanuman temple in Chatragudi.

State Congress president Sake Sailajanath and other senior leaders received Rahul as he crossed into AP.

Rahul will cover Aluru, Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in his yatra today.

He will make night halt at Chagi village under Adoni.

The Congress leader, who began the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, briefly passed through villages in Anantapuramu district bordering Karnataka on October 14.

The yatra will continue through AP till October 21 when he will re-enter Karnataka, en route Telangana.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 10:54 IST

