6 trains running late in northern region due to fog, low visibility

Railway officials informed on Friday that six passenger trains in Northern India were running late due to low visibility and fog.

As per railways officials, Kochuveli-Amritsar Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Dr Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, and Rajgir- New DelhiShramjeevi Express are running late by 1:30 hours.

While Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special, and Raigarh- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express are running late by 3:00 hours and 2:00 hours, respectively.

Notably, after a marginal respite, the air quality in the national capital on Thursday deteriorated and over the next few days, it is expected to further worsen, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

