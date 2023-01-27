JUST IN
Kerala CM accuses Sangh Parivar of treating minorities as 'enemies'
Top BJP leaders meet to finalise candidates for Tripura assembly polls
PM to interact with students, teachers, parents in 'Pariksha Par Charcha'
Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report
LIVE: Nitish Kumar asks parliamentary board chairman Kushwaha to quit JD(U)
Top Headlines: Govt payout under PLI, India-made 4G, 5G tech stacks & more
Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor
BBC series screening: Left students stage protest at JNU against ABVP
TMS Ep356: Google unbundling, Indian start-ups, PSU, capex stocks, BharOS
Classes to remain suspended at Jamia Millia Islamia today: Varsity order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Kerala CM accuses Sangh Parivar of treating minorities as 'enemies'
icon-arrow-left
India signs pact with S Africa to bring 12 more cheetahs in February
Business Standard

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Meghalaya's CM Conrad Sangma

'Best wishes to Meghalaya CM Shri Conrad Sangma Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life'

Topics
Conrad Sangma | Meghalaya | Narendra Modi

ANI  General News 

This election will decide the future and fate of Conrad Sangma’s (pictured) National People’s Party
File Photo: Conrad Sangma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended birthday greetings to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Taking to Twitter PM Modi said, "Best wishes to Meghalaya CM Shri Conrad Sangma Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Conrad Sangma is the 12th Chief Minister of Meghalaya since March 2018, a Member of Parliament since May 2016, and Minister of Finance, Power and Tourism, Government of Meghalaya from 2008-2009.

He began his political career in the late 1990s after completing his studies. He started off as a campaign manager in the NCP (National Congress Party) for his father P A Sangma.

In 2004, he contested his first election but faced a defeat. In 2008, he tasted success by being elected to State Assembly as an NCP member. Later, he held several portfolios such as Power, Finance, IT, Tourism, and GAD.

He also presented his first budget within 10 days of being a minister in Meghalaya.

From 2009 to 2013, he held the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. In March 2016, he became NPP's president after his father's death.

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, NPP won 19 seats, coming second in rank behind Congress. Sangma's Party NPP allied with regional parties due to the requirement of having at least 30 seats to form the government.

He became the Chief Minister of the state and sworn in on March 6, 2008.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Conrad Sangma

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 10:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU