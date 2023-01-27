JUST IN
Kerala CM accuses Sangh Parivar of treating minorities as 'enemies'
Top BJP leaders meet to finalise candidates for Tripura assembly polls
PM Modi to discuss exams 'stress-free' in Pariksha Par Charcha prog today
Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report
LIVE: Nitish Kumar asks parliamentary board chairman Kushwaha to quit JD(U)
Top Headlines: Govt payout under PLI, India-made 4G, 5G tech stacks & more
Forces like PFI not comfortable with 'New India': Tamil Nadu Governor
BBC series screening: Left students stage protest at JNU against ABVP
TMS Ep356: Google unbundling, Indian start-ups, PSU, capex stocks, BharOS
Classes to remain suspended at Jamia Millia Islamia today: Varsity order
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Alcohol sales in India rose to a four-year high in 2022, says report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top BJP leaders meet to finalise candidates for Tripura assembly polls

Top leaders of the BJP including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others have met here to finalise candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections

Topics
BJP | Tripura elections | Assembly Election

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP top leaders meet to finalise candidates for Tripura assembly polls
BJP top leaders meet to finalise candidates for Tripura assembly polls

Top leaders of the BJP including party chief J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others have met here to finalise candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.

The Thursday meeting was also attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP's state incharge Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Deb.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Tripura unit core group members met at party leader and northeast incharge Sambit Patra's residence.

The BJP is likely to finalise its candidates for the Tripura assembly elections on Friday in its central election committee meeting.

The 60-member Tripura assembly will go to polls on February 16. The last date for filling nominations is January 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

In 2018, the BJP formed the government for the first time in Tripura, ending the 20-year run of the CPI(M).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU