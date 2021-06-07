70% of China's target population expected to be vaccinated by 2021 end

-
ALSO READ
Centre surpasses its revenue targets but higher food subsidy cancels gains
Rs 12.5 tn investment needed to realise India's 2030 EV targets: Study
Vivo opens 500th exclusive store in India, targets 650 by end of 2021
Eros Now targets to take total subscribers to 50 mn by March 2023
Govt plans tough annual targets for state firms to boost valuations: Report
-
At least 70 per cent of China's target population is expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this year, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) said.
Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, told Xinhua news agency that the locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported recently suggest that the pandemic prevention and control situation remains grim.
Calling on the public not to hesitate about vaccination, Zeng said joint efforts should be made to build the "Great Wall of Immunization".
Over 763 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across China till date, NHC figures showed.
Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 91,248 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU