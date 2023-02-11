JUST IN
Business Standard

75,250 cases resolved by day-long National Lok Adalat in Jammu & Kashmir

A total of 75,250 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official spokesperson said

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Lok Adalats | National Lok Adalat

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Law & Order, Court order
Representative Image

A total of 75,250 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Over Rs 45 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour, and bank recovery cases during the Lok Adalat, the spokesperson said.

He said, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority organised the first National Lok Adalat of 2023.

Quoting the information received from different legal services institutions, the spokesperson said a total of 88,723 cases were taken up by 142 benches at various courts across the Union territory.

"Out of these, 75,250 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 45,05,14,697 was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in motor accident claims, civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases, the spokesman said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 23:08 IST

