Delhi Assembly panel asks govt to fill vacant posts reserved for SCs/STs

The Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee on Welfare of SCs/STs has asked all central and state government departments to fill vacant posts reserved for the communities on priority, a statement said on Saturday.
The committee chaired by AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi had earlier written to all the departments in Delhi to share the backlog of vacant SC/ST positions.
A probe into the matter revealed several 'Group A' posts could not be filled due to a delay by the Union Public Service Commission and many 'Group B' and 'Group C' posts were vacant due to delay on the part of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board and state government departments.
First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 22:48 IST
