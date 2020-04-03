75 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana, two more deaths take state toll to 11

Two more people died and 75 new cases were registered in Telangana as the spread further in the state.

With Friday's figures, the total number of deaths from infection rose to 11 while the cumulative number of people who tested positive increased to 229. Of those infected, 32 persons were discharged after being cured, according to a statement issued by state health minister Etela Rajender.





The minister said that all those who had attended the Markaz Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi earlier last month, along with the persons they came in contact with after their arrival at their native places, have been shifted to isolation centres. "The blood samples collected from all these people are being tested on a war footing at 6 laboratories in three shifts," minister Rajender stated.