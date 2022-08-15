75th Independence Day Celebration: Dishes and Food at Rashtrapati Bhavan

As India is celebrating its 75th Independence day, there's a lot more to explore inside the Rashtrapati Bhawan. With Droupadi Murmu creating history as the first tribal president of India, it would be interesting to see what happens at the 75th Day celebration in .

On July 25, 2022, Droupadi Murmu made headlines by becoming the country's first tribal president and 15th . She is 64 years old and has worked with Jharkhand as a governor. With this triumph, she succeeded Ram Nath Kovind, whose five-year term ended on July 24.

Let me tell you that President Murmu is a staunch vegetarian since 2006, and practices meditation. As a consequence, there are rumors that non-vegetarian food and drinks are banned on the premises of . We can only know truth or false after diving deeper into this article.

Also, read | PM Narendra Modi Dress Attire for 75th Independence Day Anniversary

75th Day Celebration: What are some favourite dishes of President Murmu?

Even though President Droupadi Murmu claims to be vegetarian, she’s the first tribal woman to represent India. The story of President Murmu is awe-inspiring for every woman who does not come from mainstream politics. If we talk about her food habits and physical health, she loves Brahmakumari meditation and Pakhala cuisine.

To let you know, Pakhala is a cuisine eaten in Jharkhand, Bengal, Assam, and Tripura. However, its origins are in Odia. The dish consists of cooking rice washed or lightly fermented in water. In this cuisine, the liquid part is called Torani, and it is among the famous vegetarian dishes in a handful of states.

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized adding Odia cuisine to the menu for VIPs when she was governing Jharkhand. Currently, she has maintained her habits by adding Odia dishes to Rashtrapati Bhawan’s menu. Apart from Pakhala, Sajana Saga and Aloo Bharta are reportedly the other two dishes in .

75th Day Celebration: What are the at Rashtrapati Bhawan?

Prime Minister Droupadi Murmu is an avid vegetarian, as revealed by Murmu’s sister-in-law Shakyamuni. The menu has been tweaked considering her dietary preferences. During Pranab Mukherjee’s tenure, Bengali dishes were added to the menu. Similarly, Odia dishes will be on the Rashtrapati Bhawan menu for Independence day celebrations.

With President being a vegetarian, it is expected that the menu will be a combination of highly nutritious and delicious vegetarian . There were also rumours about banning non-vegetarian food or drink. However, Press Information Bureau debunks that myth by stating that no such changes have been made to the Rashtrapati Bhawan’s regulations.

According to an IANS report, President Droupadi Murmu was a non-vegetarian before 2006 but turned vegetarian later and prefers only Satvik food. She is also an avid cook and had visited the Ranchi Raj Bhawan Kitchen to help and guide the chefs to include a dash of cuisine for the VIPs' occasions.

Pakhala Source: Odia Food on Facebook



What is Pakhala?



Pakhala is a common Odia food, loved by people of because of the climate factors. It is best considered during heat waves or the summer season. Cooked in partially fermented rice in water, it is proven that lactic acid bacteria break down in the anti-nutritional factors of rice, resulting in high absorption of minerals such as calcium, iron, and potassium. However, it should be consumed during winters.







Sajana Saga Source: Archana's Kitchen

What is Sajan Saga?

Sajan Saga is called drumsticks and comes from the ‘Sajana’ tree or Drumstick trees. It is a rare healthy dish that has green leaves to serve as an ingredient for delicious and nutritious food. It is believed to have antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. It’s a common food in the Odia region and can be a good source of nutrients.

Aloo Bharta by Sanjeev Kapoor

What is Aloo Bharta?

Aloo Bharta is among the most common north Indian recipe made using potatoes and multiple spices. It is one of the easiest dishes to cook if you know how to mash and boil potatoes. All you need is a few green chillies, salt, lemon juice, coriander powder, and boiled potato to enjoy the best taste.



Also read | 75th Independence Day: Flag Hoisting Time and full Event details

Are civilians allowed to eat at Rashtrapati Bhawan?

In general, dignitaries might be able to eat at Rashtrapati Bhawan. However, there can be exceptions if President invites someone.

When can you visit Rashtrapati Bhawan?

Rashtrapati Bhawan is open to the public four days a week: From Thursday to Sunday. While one must note that it is closed on gazetted holidays.

At what time you can visit Rashtrapati Bhawan?

You are allowed to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan between 9 am to 4 pm on the selected four days.

How can you visit Rashtrapati Bhawan?

Visitors need to make an appointment at rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour. No civilian is allowed to visit without an advanced online booking.

What are the charges to visit Rashtrapati Bhawan?

While children below the age of 8 years can visit for free, adults have to pay Rs 50 per person.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Every Indian citizen needs to have valid photo ID proof, whereas foreigners will be required to carry their original passports for verification.