PM Narendra Modi Dress Attire for 75th Independence Day Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opts to wear a traditional Kurta, a churidar Pajama, and a baby-blue Nehru jacket with a traditional white turban with tiranga stripes for Independence Day 2022 celebrations. Be it Dr. Manmohan Singh, Atal Bihari Bajpayee, or Rajeev Gandhi, Indian Prime Ministers have always chosen to wear traditional Indian clothes to represent the freedom of India from the colonial mindset.



As India would be witnessing its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister is addressing the nation from Red Fort, Delhi which is broadcasted live on national television and channels. His uncommon attires have always gathered a lot of attention to stay relevant in the media.

After hoisting Tiranga at the historical Red Fort, PM followed the conventions of addressing the Indian citizens. Also, this is Prime Minister Modi's ninth speech from the Red Fort. Let's dive deeper into the details of what he said today.

PM Dress Attire Decoded

Last year, PM Modi donned a kurta and yellow-colored turban with a similar blue jacket and white Kurta. Coming back to 2022, he is wearing the same colored jacket while the color of his turban has been changed. At the 2022 Republic Day event, PM Modi wore a Uttarakhandi cap with a Manipuri dress to represent integrated India.

Indian politicians have set a benchmark of style and fashion, compared to the global leaders. Whether wearing a formal tie-suit, or classical Kurtas, they never fail to impress. If you talk about PM Modi, he generally wears Nehru jackets and Kurtas. However, he also flaunts T-shirts and suits on international visits.

2022: What PM Modi said today?

Today, India is commemorating its freedom from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression at the hands of the British. The motto of Independence Day is to honor the sacrifices and inexhaustible efforts of leaders and freedom fighters who dedicated their life for the sake of the nation and their countrymen. PM Narendra Modi claims to be the first Prime Minister born in Independent India to address the nation from Red Fort.

The speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lots of different elements however, we can decode the speech into different sections. Modi has said that India is a mother of democracy and has proven its ability in a difficult journey of 75 years. PM Modi urges people to respect those who fight for independence or built the country, which includes Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, SP Mookerji, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramia Bharati, and others.

Besides, he expressed that country is grateful to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandrabose, and Baba Saheb Ambedkar who sacrificed their lives on the path of duty.

“Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal,” he said.