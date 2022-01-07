8,449 new Covid cases in Karnataka in 24 hrs, including 6,812 in Bengaluru

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
Continuing its increasing trend, Karnataka on Friday logged 8,449 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,31,052 and 38,362 respectively, the health department said.
In its bulletin, the department said 505 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,62,548. Active cases stood at 30,113.
The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban which contributed 6,812 infections and three deaths.
Other districts too had fresh cases including 219 in Mysuru, 211 in Dakshina Kannada, 72 in Udupi, 148 in Udupi, 129 in Mandya and 114 in Belagavi, 98 in Kolar, 96 in Tumakuru and 89 in Hassan.
Dakshina Kannada recorded one death.
There were zero fatalities in 29 districts whereas Haveri reported zero infections and zero fatality.
The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were 4.15 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively.
A total of 2,03,260 samples were tested including 1,33,308 RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.73 crore.
According to the department, 3,44,917 inoculations were done today, taking the total covid vaccinations to 8.92 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU