8 more students test Covid-19 positive at Maharashtra school; tally now 90

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
Maharashtra records 6,843 new coronavirus cases, 123 deaths in a day
Maharashtra vax rule for staff impractical, say mall and restaurant owners
Maharashtra: Opposition may corner govt on quotas in monsoon session
12 BJP MLAs in Maharashtra disqualified for one year for abusing speaker
-
Eight more students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of such cases at the institute to 90, a health department official said on Tuesday.
These cases have been recorded in the last one week or so. "We have received the reports of eight more students and they have tested positive for COVID-19. With these eight cases, the overall tally of COVID-19 patients has reached 90 and these include six staffers of the school," said Dr Prakash Lalge, health officer of Parner tehsil in the adjoining district. The district administration had said that a majority of the infected students are "asymptomatic" and currently admitted to hospital, where their health condition is stable. The school campus has been declared a 'containment zone' after the detection of cases among students and staff members. The school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network that comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU