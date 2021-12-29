Covid-19, Omicron cases rising, cancel Vibrant Gujarat summit: Congress

-
ALSO READ
Vibrant Gujarat Summit: State sees 12 more MoUs worth Rs 14,000 crore
MoUs worth Rs 14,165 crore signed before Vibrant Gujarat Summit
PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 on Jan 10
State attracts MoUs worth over Rs 24,000 crore ahead of Vibrant Gujarat
PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
-
The Congress on Tuesday demanded the cancellation of Vibrant Gujarat 2022 Summit to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron scare.
The opposition party in the state asked if delegations coming from foreign countries to participate in the summit will be quarantined for a week as per Central government rules in place to curb the pandemic.
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing, especially those of its new variant Omicron. In such circumstances, is it necessary to conduct such a show? The summit should be canceled or else it will be a super-spreader event, former Gujarat Congress chief Siddarth Patel said.
Speaking at a programme to mark the Congress' 137th Foundation Day, he said earlier Vibrant Gujarat summits had not brought good results for the state as MoUs of several crore rupees were signed but nothing had materialized nor had people got jobs as promised.
The responsibility of the state government is to save people from falling prey to the pandemic but this government is going about organising events that will further infect people and put them at risk of losing their lives, he said.
For people arriving here from other countries, the Central government has made 7-day quarantine compulsory. Will foreign delegations be quarantined here? If the quarantine rule is strictly followed, no representatives from other countries will come for such a summit, he said.
The Vibrant Gujarat summit is scheduled to be held from January 10 to 12, and state government sources said there was no plan to cancel it at this juncture.
Incidentally, a state government release said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will participate in the pre Vibrant Gujarat event on the textile sector in Surat on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Gujarat reported an addition of 394 to the COVID-19 tally, while the state currently has 78 cases of the Omicron variant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU