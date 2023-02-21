JUST IN
ISRO to launch 2 missions under Gaganyaan programme in 2023: Jitendra Singh
Travellers from G20 nations can avail UPI facility at 3 airports: RBI
Supreme Court declines to revive ACLU lawsuit over NSA surveillance
In a first, top court to use AI for live transcription of oral arguments
Tamil Nadu to revisit policy on cyber security: IT Minister Mano Thangaraj
Punjab Budget session from March 3; Budget to be presented on March 10
How many times did Parliament discuss Speaker's conduct: SC to Thackeray
Phagwara to Rupnagar on NH-344A being executed at Rs 1,367 cr: Gadkari
First batch of 100 students inducted into All India Institute of Ayurveda
Hailstorm, lightning lash Shimla and surrounding areas; visibility plunges
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
P&G launches programme for employees who are caregivers to disable children
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

80% of associate professors waiting for promotions for over 5 years: JNUTA

JNUTA claimed that the association had approached the current vice chancellor and demanded a uniform policy in the form of a standard operating procedure for promotions and past service counting

Topics
JNU | Jawaharlal Nehru University | UGC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As JNU reopens in phases, research scholars demand library be opened too

At least 80 per cent of associate professors have been waiting for promotions for more than five years while promotions of 90 per cent of women faculty are due, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) alleged on Tuesday.

During the tenure of the previous vice chancellor, no promotions were done and many cases faced rejections. At least 73 per cent of assistant professors and 80 per cent of associate professors have been waiting for promotions for more than five years now, a JNUTA office bearer claimed.

He further said that several assistant professors have held the position for 10 to 12 years, before being promoted as associate professors and that, at least 90 per cent of women faculty were due for promotions.

Promotion is not just about money, it is also about dignity. Many assistant professors have been holding that position for 10-12 years, before being promoted as associate professors. There's a huge backlog, the JNUTA office bearer said.

JNUTA claimed that the association had approached the current vice chancellor and demanded a uniform policy in the form of a standard operating procedure for promotions and past service counting.

Recently, about 50 faculty members have been promoted, but some of them had to forgo their past services because of unjustified and misinterpreted UGC rules by the university. Under these conditions, it is difficult for faculty members to give their best and remain motivated, a JNUTA member claimed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JNU

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 21:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU