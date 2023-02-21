80% of associate professors waiting for promotions for over 5 years: JNUTA

-
-
At least 80 per cent of associate professors have been waiting for promotions for more than five years while promotions of 90 per cent of women faculty are due, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) alleged on Tuesday.
During the tenure of the previous vice chancellor, no promotions were done and many cases faced rejections. At least 73 per cent of assistant professors and 80 per cent of associate professors have been waiting for promotions for more than five years now, a JNUTA office bearer claimed.
He further said that several assistant professors have held the position for 10 to 12 years, before being promoted as associate professors and that, at least 90 per cent of women faculty were due for promotions.
Promotion is not just about money, it is also about dignity. Many assistant professors have been holding that position for 10-12 years, before being promoted as associate professors. There's a huge backlog, the JNUTA office bearer said.
JNUTA claimed that the association had approached the current vice chancellor and demanded a uniform policy in the form of a standard operating procedure for promotions and past service counting.
Recently, about 50 faculty members have been promoted, but some of them had to forgo their past services because of unjustified and misinterpreted UGC rules by the university. Under these conditions, it is difficult for faculty members to give their best and remain motivated, a JNUTA member claimed.
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 21:56 IST
