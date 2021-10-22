80 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti due to bad weather

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide blocks flow of Chenab river in Lahaul Spiti
10 missing, 1 injured in flash floods due to cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh
World's highest EV charging station installed at Himachal's Spiti Valley
Check IND vs NZ WTC final playing 11, Southampton weather forecast here
IMD issues orange alert for Delhi; 'very heavy' rain likely in some parts
-
As many as 80 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather, a disaster management official said on Thursday.
Eleven tourists travelling in cars are among those stranded at Batal, he added.
They are staying at the PWD rest house and Chacha-Chachi Ka Dhabha at Batal, the official said.
A plan has been chalked out to take them to safer places in 4x4 vehicles on Friday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU