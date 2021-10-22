80 people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti due to bad weather

JUST IN
Himachal Pradesh | Himachal pradesh government | weather

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Lahaul valley, Himachal, Mountains, hills, snow
A view of the snow-clad Lahaul valley in Himachal Pradesh

As many as 80 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather, a disaster management official said on Thursday.

Eleven tourists travelling in cars are among those stranded at Batal, he added.

They are staying at the PWD rest house and Chacha-Chachi Ka Dhabha at Batal, the official said.

A plan has been chalked out to take them to safer places in 4x4 vehicles on Friday, he added.

First Published: Fri, October 22 2021. 08:24 IST

