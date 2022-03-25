93% households in Delhi have access to piped water supply: Economic Survey

-
-
Around 93 per cent of households in Delhi now have access to piped water supply, and water production during the summer season is being maintained at 953 million gallons a day (MGD) consistently, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021-22.
The survey report presented in the assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said Delhi's water demand is set to increase to 1,505 MGD this year against the expected supply of 1,200 MGD.
Water is supplied to about 20 million population through the existing water supply network of 15,041-km-long pipelines and about 125 underground reservoirs (UGRs), it said.
"Besides, a total of 407 new water tankers with stainless steel containers fitted with GPS have been engaged in improving the water tanker supply delivery system in the city. Apart from these approx. 530 mild steel hired tankers (during peak summer), 250 newly purchased stainless steel tankers are being added to the existing fleet to supplement water supply in water deficit areas," the report said.
Based on the norm of 60 gallons per capita per day (GPCD), a population of 23 million (as per projections) required 1,380 MGD of water this month.
It said the government has been able to provide regular water supply to 1583 (88 per cent) of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies, while 602 have been connected to the sewer network so far.
