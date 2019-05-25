A world spiralling out of control at Cannes

A police officer – portrayed by Adam Driver – in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie zinger The Dead Don’t Die, the 72nd Cannes Film Festival opener, is a man with a premonition. His refrain all through the film is: “I have a feeling it is going to end badly.” It does.

For him and Centreville, a town that represents a nation overrun by unbridled consumerism, hatred and fear. Several other films in the festival’s 2019 Competition, if not in a way as bizarre as The Dead Don’t Die, zeroed in on a crisis-ridden society hurtling in the direction of a ...