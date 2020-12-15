Aam Aadmi Party will contest UP assembly polls in 2022: Arvind Kejriwal

After forming the government in the capital thrice and emerging as the main opposition party in Punjab, the (AAP) on Tuesday announced it will contest the Assembly election in 2022.

AAP's convenor and Delhi Chief Minister made the announcement here in a digital press briefing.

Kejriwal said that every resident of wants an honest government in the state, saying "it can only be given by AAP, which is why AAP will contest the 2022 Assembly elections in the state".

He said that the people of posed their trust and faith in every party and gave them a chance, but these parties "stabbed" the people in their backs.

"Today, there is only one thing lacking in the politics of UP, which is honesty and intent. This is what AAP has. It is with this honesty that AAP has transformed Delhi. We proved that that the governments lack isn't money, but the intent," Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said AAP created a party out of a people's movement, it formed the government in Delhi thrice and has emerged as the main opposition party in Punjab.

"Now, AAP will contest in the coming Assembly Election in Uttar Pradesh in 2022," Kejriwal announced.

Kejriwal said that every party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, but they did nothing other than filling their own homes. "Why do the people of UP travel to Delhi for every major and minor facility? If a family living in Kanpur has to send their child to a good college, they have to send him or her to Delhi."

"Can the biggest state in the country not turn into the most developed state in the country? If the Sangam Vihar area in Delhi can have a mohalla clinic, why can't the Gomti Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh have a mohalla clinic?," Kejriwal said.

Mentioning that people of Delhi had given AAP just one chance and they have loved AAP so much over the years that they have forgotten all other parties, Kejriwal said he is sure that if the people of UP give them one chance, they will forget the other parties that exist.

