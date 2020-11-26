Arvind Kejriwal urges AAP volunteers to help people in every possible way

-
-
On the 8th foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister and party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that the country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase and asked party volunteers to help people in every possible way.
In a tweet, Kejriwal said there should be no politics at this time and the party should serve the people by taking everyone along.
"Congratulations to all of you on the 8th Foundation Day of the Aam Aadmi Party today. The country and humanity are passing through a very difficult phase at this time. I appeal to every worker to help people in every way possible. Distribute masks, transport sick to hospital, feed the hungry. There should be no politics at this time. Serve the people by taking everyone along," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The Aam Aadmi Party was formally launched on November 26, 2012.
