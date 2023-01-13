JUST IN
Business Standard

AAP government sends new dates for MCD Mayoral election to Guv

Underlining that the MCD is being run without a Mayor for the last eight months, the AAP government sent a proposal to the L-G for holding the Mayoral election on January 18, 20, 21 or 24

Topics
MCD polls | Aam Aadmi Party | Delhi government

IANS  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

After the meeting to elect the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proved futile due to the tussle between AAP and BJP councillors on January 6, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday proposed four dates for holding the polls to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

Underlining that the MCD is being run without a Mayor for the last eight months, the AAP government sent a proposal to the L-G for holding the Mayoral election on January 18, 20, 21 or 24.

"A proposal has been sent to the L-G for holding the Mayoral election in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. He has been requested that the MCD has been working without a Mayor for the last eight months. Therefore, it is not good to delay it further," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The first meeting to elect the MCD Mayor on January 6 was adjourned due to a ruckus in the house over the oath administered to the aldermen nominated by the L-G.

--IANS

avr/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:04 IST

