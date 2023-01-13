AAP government sends new dates for MCD Mayoral election to Guv

-
After the meeting to elect the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) proved futile due to the tussle between AAP and BJP councillors on January 6, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Thursday proposed four dates for holding the polls to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.
Underlining that the MCD is being run without a Mayor for the last eight months, the AAP government sent a proposal to the L-G for holding the Mayoral election on January 18, 20, 21 or 24.
"A proposal has been sent to the L-G for holding the Mayoral election in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. He has been requested that the MCD has been working without a Mayor for the last eight months. Therefore, it is not good to delay it further," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.
The first meeting to elect the MCD Mayor on January 6 was adjourned due to a ruckus in the house over the oath administered to the aldermen nominated by the L-G.
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:04 IST
