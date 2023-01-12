Over 7 mn weddings likely in next 6 months, Rs 13-trn expenditure estimated

The trading community across the country is in an upbeat mood and hoping for much better business prospects as the next phase of wedding season commences on January 15.

The wedding season will begin from January 15 and continue till June 27. This time, there are 53 auspicious dates for marriage, and as per estimates drawn by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), around 70 lakh will be solemnised all over the country during this period with a massive flow of about Rs 13 lakh crore by way of wedding purchases and utilisation of various marriage-related services.

It is estimated that in Delhi alone, more than 7 lakh will be solemnised with an estimated expenditure of about Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

During November-December last year, 32 lakh marriages were solemnised all over the country with an expenditure of Rs 3.75 lakh crore .

national president B.C. Bhartia and secretary general Praveen Khandelwal informed that in the coming marriage season, about 10 lakh will have an estimated expenditure of Rs 3 lakh per wedding, in about 10 lakh marriages, the expenditure per wedding will be around Rs 5 lakh, 15 lakh weddings will cost Rs 10 lakh per marriage, 10 lakh weddings will have an expenditure of Rs 15 lakh each, 10 lakh marriages will cost Rs 25 lakh per wedding, 10 lakh wedding will cost Rs 35 lakh per marriage, 3 lakh marriages will have Rs 50 lakh expenditure per wedding, while 2 lakh marriages will each have an expense of Rs 1 crore or more.

said that in view of the good business prospects during the wedding season, traders from across the country have made elaborate preparations, as they want to continue the sentiments emanated from the record business figures of last year's wedding season.

-IANS

kvm/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)