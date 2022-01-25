'Qazi' can't pass court-like order, says Madhya Pradesh High Court

-
ALSO READ
HSBC sees 19% downside in Zomato stock; cuts rating to reduce
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132
MP govt contemplating to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from next month
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
-
An Islamic 'Qazi' can not adjudicate a dispute and pass orders like a court, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has said.
A Qazi can play the role of mediator between persons from the Muslim community to settle a dispute though, it added. A division bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Rajendra Kumar Verma of the Indore bench of the High Court made the observation while disposing of a public interest litigation on January 12.
The petitioner, a Muslim man, had moved the HC in 2018, challenging the order of the Chief Qazi of the Indore-based Darul-Qaza Chhawani, an Islamic institution. The Chief Qazi had pronounced a decree of divorce on the petitioner's wife's plea for 'Khula' (divorce sought by a Muslim woman) without authority, the PIL said. The division bench said a Qazi can not pass an order like a court of law. "If a Qazi entertains a dispute and acts as a mediator to settle the dispute between the members of the community that would be permissible, but he cannot adjudicate the dispute like a court and pass an order like a decree," the high court said. Citing a Supreme Court judgement, it said the Qazi's order in this case had no legal sanctity and "can simply be ignored." As to the matrimonial dispute between the petitioner and his wife, they can avail of suitable legal remedy, the judges added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU