AAP leader Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalising his office

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha accused BJP workers of vandalising the DJB office in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Raghav Chadha
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha | File Photo: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday accused BJP workers of vandalising the DJB office in the national capital.

Chadha told IANS over phone, "Goons from the Bharatiya Janata Party vandalised our office at 12:30 pm today. They also damaged a picture of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and injured our staff."

The miscreants also raised slogans against Kejriwal, Chadha alleged.

"Our staff members are scared and many of them have been injured... There are blood stains on the floor," the AAP leader added.

"The goons called me names and threatened me that Kejriwal should stop being the well-wisher of the farmers. They also told us to tell the Chief Minister that he should stop opposing the three farm laws," Chadha said.

First Published: Thu, December 24 2020. 18:16 IST

