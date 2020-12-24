Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Nagaland's Mokokchung district

An of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Mokokchung in on Thursday, said Center for Seismology.

" of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 24-12-2020, 13:39:52 IST, Lat: 25.58 and Long: 96.53, Depth: 100 Km , Location: 217km ESE of Mokokchung, Nagaland, India," said Center for Seismology.

No damage to life and property has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

