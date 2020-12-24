Karnataka govt issues SOPs for night curfew; train, air services permitted

-
ln the light of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus detected in the United Kingdom, the Karnataka Police on Thursday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew that has been imposed in the state between 11 pm and 5 am, effective from today till January 2.
In this regard, Karnataka police have promulgated an order which states that the movement of individuals will remain strictly prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, except for essential activities.
Kamal Pant, IPS, Commissioner of Police and Additional District Magistrate, Bengaluru City said that there will be no restriction in the movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicle,s or any goods carriers, including empty vehicles.
"All industries, companies, organizations which require operations at night will be permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff. Movement of employees of such organization will be allowed on producing valid lD card issued by their respective organization or institution," the SOP reads.
The industries and factories which require 24/7 operations are allowed to operate without any restrictions.
As per the SOP, the movement of long-distance night buses, train services, and air services are permitted.
"To and fro movement of taxis and autos are permitted for dropping or pickup of people to or from bus stops, railway stations and airports. The movement will be allowed on displaying valid tickets and travel documents," it added.
The midnight Christmas Mass on 24 will be permitted and the celebration of Christmas and New Year festivities will be as per the guidelines issued earlier.
According to the guidelines, any person violating the above-mentioned containment measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under section 188 of the IPC.
"If the order is breached, the concerned will be dealt with serious legal action. If any person feels affected adversely by this order, can file a petition to modify or cancellation of this order u/s 144(5) and 144(6) to this office or the Government of Karnataka respectively," it further stated.
