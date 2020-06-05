AAP MLA Raaj Kumar Anand from Patel Nagar tests positive for Covid-19

(AAP) MLA Raaj Kumar Anand from Patel Nagar in tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, the MLA said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently suffering from mild symptoms due to which he is quarantined at home.





With 1,359 new cases, Delhi's Covid-19 count on Thursday moved to 25,004. 22 deaths were also reported, said the government in a daily bulletin.