AAP says will contest Lok Sabha elections in states to defeat BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday decided to contest parliamentary elections in states where it believes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated.

leader Bhagwant Mann said his party wasn’t in "formal or informal" talks with the Congress for an alliance and it was capable of contesting elections independently in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh.

The consensus in AAP’s executive was that the "autocracy" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in the country is "dangerous" for the people and the freedom of the country, Delhi convenor Gopal Rai told reporters after the meeting.

"We will fight the autocracy of Modi and Shah across the country and will campaign against it. will contest elections in the states and those constituencies where it can defeat the BJP by focusing its energy on it," Rai said.

When asked about AAP's participation in Opposition grand alliance or mahagathbandhan, he said, "We will monitor the situation in the country and take a decision accordingly." Mahagathbandhan is a grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Mann rejected any talks with Congress about an alliance while saying that his "personal opinion" was that "secular parties" should come together to contest the next Lok Sabha polls in the country.

"There are no formal or informal talks of any alliance with the Congress. The AAP is capable of fighting elections on its own in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh. We are in Opposition in Punjab and the Congress is in power. Have you ever heard of Opposition and ruling party have come together. How will we face people after that," he said.

On the question of Mahagathbandhan, Mann said it was his "personal opinion that secular parties should be united".

The executive of AAP also discussed condition of farmers in the country. "The BJP has cheated the farmers. The Congress that won elections in three states on loan waiver promise can be now seen backtracking. The loan waiver announced by the Congress will have partial benefits for the farmers," Rai said.

The second highest decision making body of the party has 24 members most of whom were present in the meeting. A notable exception was disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas whose close aide claimed that he was not asked to attend the meeting.

The highest decision-making body of the party, Council, will Saturday morning to ratify decisions of the executive body.