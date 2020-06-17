Above normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR likely to dip after June 20: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Delhi-NCR expected to record second-coldest December since 1901
Cold wave in Delhi-NCR end, temperature to remain normal till Jan 6: IMD
Fog disrupts flights and trains in Delhi-NCR, 6 killed in car crash
Delhi set to experience coldest day in 119 years on Monday, says IMD
Delhi reels under heatwave, Palam records high of 47.2 degrees Celsius
-
The above-normal temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India will continue till June 20, after which it is likely to dip, according to a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.
"Temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India are above normal which will continue in coming days. Maybe after June 20, the temperature will fall," Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, IMD said on Tuesday.
He said there might be some respite after June 20. "We are expecting a low-pressure system to form in the Bay of Bengal which will strengthen the easterlies and that can bring rain," he said.
The weather is very uncomfortable due to humidity and heat, he added.
"At isolated places in West Rajasthan, we have issued heatwave warning. Monsoon has arrived in Eastern UP yesterday, Gorakhpur has received good rainfall in the last 24 hours," said Sharma.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU